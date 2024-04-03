Charity founder says aid workers killed in air strike were ‘targeted’ by Israel

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Charity founder says aid workers killed in air strike were ‘targeted’ by Israel

By Press Association
John Chapman, James ‘Jim’ Henderson and James Kirby (World Central Kitchen/PA)
The founder of World Central Kitchen (WCK) has claimed Israel targeted foreign aid workers who were killed in an air strike.

British victims John Chapman, 57, James “Jim” Henderson, 33, and James Kirby, 47, were among seven who died on Monday.

The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) said the strike was accidental, but WCK founder Jose Andres rejected this assertion, saying the military was aware of the convoy’s movements.

Mr Andres told Reuters: “This was not just a bad luck situation where ‘oops’ we dropped the bomb in the wrong place.

“This was over a 1.5, 1.8 kilometres, with a very defined humanitarian convoy that had signs in the top, in the roof, a very colourful logo that we are obviously very proud of.

“It’s very clear who we are and what we do.”

He added: “They were targeting us in a deconflicting zone, in an area controlled by IDF.

“They knowing that it was our teams moving on that road … with three cars.”

The convoy was hit while leaving the Deir al-Balah warehouse, where the team had unloaded more than 100 tonnes of humanitarian food aid taken to Gaza on the maritime route, WCK said.

The attack has drawn international condemnation of what Israel called an “unintended strike”, with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak telling Benjamin Netanyahu he was appalled by the killings and demanding a thorough and transparent independent investigation.

Speaking to The Sun newspaper’s Never Mind The Ballots show, Mr Sunak described the aid workers’ deaths as “an awful, awful tragedy”.

On Wednesday, Lord David Cameron described the killings as “dreadful” and said “we should mourn the loss of these brave humanitarian workers”.

Israeli prime minister Mr Netanyahu described the attack as unintended and “tragic” and pledged an independent inquiry.

The family of Mr Chapman, who is believed to have been a former marine and father-of-two from Dorset, said he “will forever be a hero” and died “trying to help people”.

In a statement issued through the Foreign Office, they said: “We are devastated to have lost John, who was killed in Gaza.

“He died trying to help people and was subject to an inhumane act. He was an incredible father, husband, son and brother.

“We request we be given space and time to grieve appropriately.

“He was loved by many and will forever be a hero. He will be missed dearly.”

Israel-Hamas conflict
Humanitarian aid being air dropped over Gaza from an RAF A400M Atlas aircraft (CPL Tim Laurence RAF/MoD/Crown Copyright/PA)

The family of Mr Kirby, a military veteran who is believed to be a former member of Britain’s special forces, said he was a “genuine gentleman” who was “always willing to lend a helping hand to anyone”.

They told the BBC: “Alongside the other six individuals who tragically lost their lives, he will be remembered as a hero.

“James understood the dangers of venturing into Gaza, drawing from his experiences in the British armed forces, where he bravely served tours in Bosnia and Afghanistan.

“Despite the risks, his compassionate nature drove him to offer assistance to those in dire need.

“James lost his life trying to save others, he will never know what a void he has left, our family will never be the same.”

The British trio died alongside American-Canadian dual citizen Jacob Flickinger, 33, Australian national Lalzawmi “Zomi” Frankcom, 43, who was the leader of the relief team, Polish national Damian Sobol, 35, and Palestinian Saifeddin Issam Ayad Abutaha, 25.