Government minister accused of avoiding engagement with steelworkers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business UK and abroad

Government minister accused of avoiding engagement with steelworkers

By Press Association
Industry minister Alan Mak has been accused of ‘avoiding’ engagement with workers during recent visits to steel plants (Ben Birchall/PA)
Industry minister Alan Mak has been accused of ‘avoiding’ engagement with workers during recent visits to steel plants (Ben Birchall/PA)

A Government minister has been accused of “avoiding” engagement with workers during recent visits to steel plants.

Industry minister Alan Mak travelled to four sites, including Port Talbot in South Wales, where jobs are set to be lost as owner Tata moves to produce steel in a more environmentally friendly way.

Mr Mak spent three hours in Port Talbot and also visited Celsa Steel in Cardiff and British Steel plants in the North East.

He said in a statement that the Government is backing the UK steel industry for the long term.

He was given a tour of the site of the proposed new electric arc furnace in Port Talbot, which will replace existing coal-powered blast furnaces.

Alun Davies, national officer of the Community trade union, said: “We note that the latest industry minister has been sneaking around steel sites this week whilst avoiding any engagement with steelworkers. Perhaps that’s understandable, as our members would have told him what they think of his Government’s approach to steel.

“We’ve had a long succession of steel ministers under the Conservatives: we’re now on our 13th since 2010. That’s resulted in a woeful lack of leadership and direction for the industry in tumultuous times.

“Amidst the ministerial merry-go-round there’s been one constant feature – a Government which sees steel as a problem to get off its desk, rather than the base for an advanced industrial strategy for the future.

“The minister had the audacity to trumpet the Government’s deal with Tata during his whistle-stop visit to Port Talbot this week.

“This bargain-basement deal will leave the UK as an outlier in the G20 as the only country unable to make its own primary steel. It will mean exporting jobs and importing dirty steel, with a devastating impact on the local community. No wonder the minister didn’t want to stick around to hear the truth.”

UK Parliament portraits
Industry minister Alan Mak said the Government is backing the UK steel industry for the long term (Chris McAndrew/UK Parliament/PA)

Mr Mak said: “This Government is backing the UK steel industry for the long term, and I’m pleased my first visit as industry minister is to see the steelmaking operation up close and show our commitment to the sector is stronger than ever, building on recent wins for UK steel including the launch of our British Industry Supercharger, which will cut costs and give a huge boost to businesses.”

Tata insists its plans for Port Talbot will secure the plant’s future and avoid even heavier job losses.