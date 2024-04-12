Ex-Post Office boss ‘ought to have known about sledgehammer strategy’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ex-Post Office boss ‘ought to have known about sledgehammer strategy’

By Press Association
Former subpostmistress Janet Skinner listened to Alan Cook’s evidence on Friday (Aaron Chown/PA)
Former subpostmistress Janet Skinner listened to Alan Cook’s evidence on Friday (Aaron Chown/PA)

A former Post Office boss has admitted he “ought to have known” the organisation had a deliberate strategy of using a charge of theft as a “sledgehammer to … crush subpostmasters into submission”.

Alan Cook told the Post Office Horizon IT Inquiry the strategy was “unacceptable” but insisted it was something he would never “willingly want to do”.

His words came as former subpostmistress Janet Skinner watched next to her lawyer Edward Henry KC.

Mr Cook issued a personal apology to her on Friday, saying: “I should have been on top of (your case), and I wasn’t.”

Mrs Skinner was sentenced to nine months in prison in 2007 for false accounting.

She was 35 at the time and had to leave her two children behind.

Her conviction was overturned in 2021.

Mr Henry, on behalf of a number of subpostmasters, said: “An unmeritorious charge of theft was being used as a jemmy or sledgehammer to force a plea or to crush subpostmasters into submission.”

Mr Cook replied: “I don’t know if that was a deliberate strategy by the Post Office but that’s how it manifested itself and it’s unacceptable.”

Mr Henry continued: “It was a strategy and you ought to have been aware of that strategy, do you accept that now – not with hindsight, but what you ought to have known at the time?”

Mr Cook said: “I did not know that at the time…”

Mr Henry interjected: “Well you ought to have known at the time, Mr Cook. Do you accept that?”

The witness replied: “Yes I do accept I ought to have known it – I didn’t know it, it would be nothing I would ever willingly want to do.”

Questioned on whether he had anything he would like to say by way of apology to Mrs Skinner, Mr Cook said: “I can only apologise on behalf of the whole organisation for the way that you were treated.

“It was disgraceful.

“I can only apologise personally that whilst I had not heard of your case, I have an accountability that I should have been on top of it, and I wasn’t.

“There’s nothing more I can say – this will be with you for the rest of your life, it will be with me for the rest of my life.”