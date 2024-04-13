Jeremy Hunt declares he is ready to ‘cut taxes and bet on growth’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Jeremy Hunt declares he is ready to ‘cut taxes and bet on growth’

By Press Association
Chancellor Jeremy Hunt declares he is ready to ‘cut taxes and bet on growth’ (James Manning/PA)
Chancellor Jeremy Hunt declares he is ready to ‘cut taxes and bet on growth’ (James Manning/PA)

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt has declared he is ready to “cut taxes and bet on growth” after the UK’s gross domestic product (GDP) grew again in February.

The GDP was estimated to rise 0.1% in February, according to figures from the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

The previous estimate for January was also revised from 0.2% to 0.3% growth.

Writing in the Daily Express, the Chancellor said Britain “has done the hard yards” and the economy is “bouncing back”.

ECONOMY GDP
UK monthly economic growth (PA Graphics)

“Today, it was confirmed that the economy grew in January and February. And the positive economic data we’ve been seeing recently shows that Britain is back in business,” Mr Hunt said.

“Already, the progress we have made has meant I’ve been able to cut taxes – rewarding work and helping get more people into employment.

“Britain has done the hard yards on inflation, now we are ready to cut taxes and bet on growth.”

ONS director of economic statistics Liz McKeown said widespread growth in manufacturing, particularly in the motor sector, helped spur the economic growth.

“Services also grew a little with public transport and haulage, and telecommunications having strong months,” she said.

“Partially offsetting this there were notable falls across construction as the wet weather hampered many building projects.”

Chief UK economist at Pantheon Macroeconomics Rob Wood said they are “optimistic about the near-term outlook for GDP”.

“Both services and manufacturing have returned to growth this year and the construction sector will likely join them once the rain disruption passes.”

Mr Hunt added that inflation in Britain has fallen from over 11% to 3.4% and said that economists at the Bank of England expect it to fall to 2% next month.

“I have cut National Insurance by a third, from 12% to 8%. That means £900 in the pocket of someone on the average salary,” Mr Hunt said.

“But I plan to go further, cutting taxes that hold back growth. Advanced economies with lower taxes have generally seen higher growth over the last decade or so.”

On Friday, Labour’s shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves said: “After 14 years of Conservative economic failure, Britain is worse off with low growth and high taxes.

“The Conservatives cannot fix the economy because they are the reason it is broken.”