Tim Loughton becomes latest MP to stand down at next election in Tory exodus

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Tim Loughton becomes latest MP to stand down at next election in Tory exodus

By Press Association
MP Tim Loughton has announced he will stand down at the next election (PA)
MP Tim Loughton has announced he will stand down at the next election (PA)

Tim Loughton has become the latest Conservative MP to announce that they will stand down at the next general election.

The veteran backbencher, who has represented East Worthing & Shoreham since 1997, said it was “wiser to leave five minutes too soon than to continue for five years too long”.

The former children’s minister, who served in Lord David Cameron’s government, joins an exodus of Tories planning to quit Parliament.

Some 64 Conservative MPs have now announced they are either standing down from the Commons or not seeking re-election in their current constituencies at the next election.

In a letter to his local Conservative association, Mr Loughton said: “It has been a great honour to have served as the Member of Parliament for the newly created East Worthing and Shoreham constituency since 1997.

“With the help of a fantastic local party association, we have fought seven general elections successfully.

“By the time of the next one I will have spent more than 27 years in Parliament. After much reflection I have decided now is the right time for me to move on and hand over to someone new.

“As former Cabinet Minister John Biffen appropriately put it: ‘In politics I think it is wiser to leave five minutes too soon than to continue for five years too long’.”

Mr Loughton has been a prominent voice on the Conservative back benches, serving as deputy chairman of the Home Affairs Select Committee, as well as being among the most outspoken parliamentarians on China.

He was sanctioned by Beijing in 2021 and has repeatedly urged the Government to take a stronger line towards the increasingly assertive Asian power.

In his letter on Saturday, the MP said he had “no intention of taking my foot off the pedal and will continue to represent my constituents to the utmost.”

“I have no intention of remaining anything other than totally focused on supporting our excellent and under-appreciated Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak, and the interests of my East Worthing constituents in the House of Commons in my remaining months there,” he said.

Father of the House Sir Peter Bottomley, the MP for neighbouring Worthing West, said he hoped “people like Tim will continue to volunteer for the ups and downs of public and political service”.

“He could have progressed to Minister of State and he has had the skills, energy and talent to be a good member of the Cabinet. I wish that had happened,” Sir Peter said.

“Political service, journalism and active military service and punctuated by chance. Not everything is merit or merited.”

Mr Loughton won East Worthing and Shoreham by 7,424 in 2019, but whoever replaces him will face a challenge in holding the seat this year.

Constituencies with bigger Tory majorities have turned red in recent by-elections as the ruling party languishes behind Labour in opinion polls this year.