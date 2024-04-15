UK imposes sanctions on three companies linked to Sudan civil war

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
UK imposes sanctions on three companies linked to Sudan civil war

By Press Association
Foreign Secretary Lord David Cameron, pictured with his deputy Andrew Mitchell, called for peace talks in Sudan (PA)
The UK has imposed sanctions on three businesses with links to the different factions in Sudan’s civil war.

Companies with links to the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF), the two warring parties, will face new limits to their financial freedom a year after fighting began in the north-east African country.

Those facing sanctions include Alkhaleej Bank, which has helped the RSF to finance its operations and to control key elements of the Sudanese economy, and Al-Fakher Advanced Works, a holding company used by the RSF to export gold.

Red Rock Mining will also face restrictions. It is a mining and exploration company which is a subsidiary of Sudan Master Technology, which the UK has already designated, and provides funds to the SAF.

The measures follow similar restrictions placed on six companies in July last year.

The UK hopes the new measures will send a signal that the two sides should lay down their arms for peace talks.

Foreign Secretary Lord David Cameron said: “This senseless and brutal war has devastated lives. A year on since the outbreak of fighting, we continue to see appalling atrocities against civilians, unacceptable restrictions on humanitarian access and an utter disregard for civilian life.

“The businesses that support the warring parties must be held to account, alongside those responsible for human rights abuses. The world must not forget about Sudan. We urgently need to end the violence.”

The conflict has caused more than 8.6 million people to flee their homes, with over 6.6 million displaced within Sudan itself.

Some 25 million people in Sudan are in need of assistance and the UN has formally warned of the risk of famine in the country this year, with 18 million currently facing hunger.

The UK last month committed a £89 million aid package to Sudan, aimed at providing support for people across the country, particularly in hard-to-reach areas.

This will include food, water and hygiene services for 500,000 children under five. It will also support survivors of gender-based violence.