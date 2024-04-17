MSP condemns ‘shameful’ train station toilet facilities for vulnerable Scots

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
MSP condemns ‘shameful’ train station toilet facilities for vulnerable Scots

By Press Association
The number of toilet facilities in ScotRail-operated stations has been criticised by a Scottish Labour MSP (Jane Barlow/PA)
Just two ScotRail-operated train stations have changing facilities accessible for disabled passengers, figures have shown.

Figures obtained by Scottish Labour MSP Katy Clark also revealed just 22% – or 80 – of Scotland 357 train stations have toilets which are open for public and staff use.

A further 32 stations have toilets which are only accessible to staff.

The figures, provided to the West Scotland MSP by ScotRail, show just 67 have baby changing facilities, while changing facilities – which are larger than standard accessibly toilets with extra features for disabled users – are only available at Dundee and Glasgow Queen Street.

A further changing places facility is available at Network Rail-owned Glasgow Central.

In the letter to Ms Clark, ScotRail said all facilities would not be available when a station is unstaffed.

It also said new unstaffed stations will tend not to include toilets because trains have the facilities on board.

Ms Clark, who is her party’s community safety spokeswoman, said: “Public transport in the 21st century should be fully accessible to all, and yet nearly 80% of passengers at stations across Scotland do not even have access to a restroom.

“For vulnerable people, parents with young children or disabled travellers, the level of service on offer is even more shameful.

“ScotRail say new unstaffed stations do not tend to have such services available because these are available on board, but this is not a credible solution for those waiting lengthy periods for their trains to arrive, particularly in light of timetable cuts.”

She added that Department for Transport research showed a clean, well-maintained railway is a basic passenger expectation across the UK, adding: “These expectations are not currently being met in Scotland as a result of the appalling lack of facilities.

“The people of Scotland deserve stations which are clean, safe and accessible to all. I will be writing to the Scottish Government to ask what action it is taking to make this a reality.”

ScotRail and the Scottish Government have been asked for comment.