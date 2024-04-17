Ministers under pressure to introduce fines for airlines mistreating passengers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ministers under pressure to introduce fines for airlines mistreating passengers

By Press Association
Ministers are under renewed pressure to give the UK's aviation regulator the power to fine airlines for mistreating passengers

Ministers are under renewed pressure to give the UK’s aviation regulator the power to fine airlines for mistreating passengers.

The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) is also calling for more transparency over complaints made to airlines.

Giving evidence to the Commons’ Transport Select Committee, CAA head of consumer policy and enforcement Anna Bowles explained that enforcing consumer laws regarding flight disruption “can take quite a long time”.

The regulator’s inability to issue fines means it is required to take airlines to court if they fail to respond to enforcement action, Ms Bowles said.

She gave the example of a recent investigation in relation to Wizz Air failing to reimburse passengers for assistance during flight delays and cancellations.

The CAA’s action was “really quite successful” as it resulted in an additional £1.2 million being refunded, but the process “took a year”, Ms Bowles said.

She went on: “We had no ability to fine, for example, Wizz around that.

“Fining powers, I think, would be helpful and also provide a disincentive to behave in certain ways.

“Had Wizz decided not to sign the undertaking, for us to force them to do that would have required us taking them to court.”

On the CAA’s lack of information gathering powers, Ms Bowles said: “I have no data on how many complaints are made to any airline in the UK and what those complaints are made for, and how airlines respond to those complaints.

“That would be incredibly useful data for me to try and identify where things are going wrong and where we need to focus our attention.”

Sir Stephen Hillier, who chairs the CAA, told the committee: “We’re not trying for CAA exceptionalism in these powers.

“Essentially all we’re asking for is equivalent powers to what other regulators already have, bringing us into line.

“It just gives us a strengthened armoury and it should allow us to move more quickly in pursuit of consumers’ interests.

“The Government has already been very clear that they support that. We just look forward to that actually being moved into practice.”

In June last year, the Department for Transport set out plans to give the CAA “stronger enforcement powers”, but no legislation on the issue has been introduced to Parliament.