Yousaf hopes for ‘flexibility’ from legal groups opposed to juryless trials

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Yousaf hopes for ‘flexibility’ from legal groups opposed to juryless trials

By Press Association
Humza Yousaf said he hopes a way forward can be found (Lesley Martin/PA)
Humza Yousaf said he hopes a way forward can be found (Lesley Martin/PA)

Humza Yousaf has said he hopes “flexibility” can be found from legal organisations which are against his Government’s plans to pilot juryless rape trials.

The proposed pilot scheme is part of the Victims, Witnesses and Justice Reform (Scotland) Bill.

The pilot has proved to be the most controversial aspect of the Bill, which introduces a number of reforms to the justice system.

Justice Secretary Angela Constance has indicated the pilot will not take place until late 2028, but groups within the legal profession including the Law Society remain strongly opposed to the idea.

The First Minister was asked about the plan when he visited Smart Green Shipping in North Ayrshire on Wednesday.

He told the PA news agency the Government is “absolutely committed to a pilot”.

The Scottish Government is considering having a panel rather than a single judge rule on cases in the pilot project.

High Court in Edinburgh
The pilot would see a judge, rather than a jury, decide the verdict in rape cases (PA)

This could be a panel of three judges or one judge and two lay members.

Mr Yousaf said: “We will always be informed by conversations we have with victims and survivors of rape or sexual offences, by the legal profession and by the judiciary.

“For any disagreements we may have, all of us collectively want to see a better system that doesn’t traumatise or retraumatise victims of sexual offences.”

Mr Yousaf said discussions with legal organisations such as bar associations will be important, adding: “If they are dead set against juryless trials or a single judge, well where is the flexibility from them?

“Because I think there is an agreement if the current system doesn’t just traumatise, it retraumatises victims and survivors of sexual offences and rape, that’s unacceptable.

“So let’s find a position where we can pilot another way forward that doesn’t traumatise people who have been through so much already.”

The Law Society of Scotland has said trial by jury for serious crimes is a “basic right” and the plan should be scrapped.

On Tuesday, its president Sheila Webster said: “We remain firmly of the view that this proposed pilot scheme is deeply flawed and should be abandoned, so that MSPs can concentrate on other complex and important elements in this Bill.

“If the juryless trials pilot is to proceed then it cannot be rushed, particularly given the number of other changes to our criminal justice system that are contained in this piece of legislation.”