Jamie Driscoll says some liken quitting Labour to ‘leaving abusive relationship’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Jamie Driscoll says some liken quitting Labour to ‘leaving abusive relationship’

By Press Association
North of Tyne mayor Jamie Driscoll, who was blocked by Labour from running for another role in the region (James Speakman/PA)
North of Tyne mayor Jamie Driscoll, who was blocked by Labour from running for another role in the region (James Speakman/PA)

North of Tyne Mayor Jamie Driscoll, who was blocked by Labour from running for another role in the region, has alleged that others who have also left the party have described it as like “leaving an abusive relationship”.

Mr Driscoll, who is standing as an independent in the contest for the soon-to-be-created North East mayoralty on May 2, criticised his former party as a “monoculture”.

Labour rebuked his comments as “completely unacceptable” and said they demonstrated why he was deemed unsuitable to be a candidate in Sir Keir Starmer’s party.

The mayor, who has been described as the “last Corbynista in power”, was last June barred by Labour from the longlist in the race for the expanded metro mayoralty.

In an interview with the Spectator, Mr Driscoll said: “The Labour party now is a monoculture.

“I know people who have left the Labour party who describe it as leaving an abusive relationship – councillors across the North East. There’s a steady stream of them.”

He also told the magazine: “There is definitely a move to make the Labour party just the parliamentary party.

“Cutting off all influence from constituencies and trade unions, things like that, like the American Democrats. It suits the people that are driving it, but I don’t think it suits the people of the North-East. That’s the real irony, isn’t it? It’s about devolution, taking power out of London. But London decides who people are allowed to vote for.”

Keir Starmer
Sir Keir Starmer’s party did not allow Jamie Driscoll to be a Labour candidate for the new North East metro mayoralty (Danny Lawson/PA)

Labour’s move to block Mr Driscoll from the North East contest prompted a furious backlash from figures who viewed him as the victim of a purge of left-wingers.

A senior Labour source at the time linked the decision to the mayor sharing a panel with filmmaker Ken Loach, who was expelled from the party amid efforts to root out antisemitism from the party.

But Mr Driscoll claimed Labour HQ was intent on ousting him on any pretext.

“They’d been trying to do it for ages. The back story to this is that I won in 2019 and I wasn’t supposed to.”

He said he does not see himself “as particularly left-wing”, adding: “No one in the North East defines me as left wing and in fact it’s amazing how many Tories have voted for me, including Tory councillors voting tactically.

“What they really like is that I haven’t put up the council tax and I’ve created a load of jobs.”

Mr Driscoll, who has continued as an independent in his current job, has raised almost £150,000 in donations for his independent North East mayoralty campaign, according to the Spectator.

A Labour source said: “It’s completely unacceptable and offensive to compare political choices with domestic abuse.

“Crass comments like this demonstrate why Mr Driscoll was deemed unsuitable to be a candidate in Keir Starmer’s changed Labour Party.

“He should retract this comment, especially as a White Ribbon UK Ambassador.”

The other candidates for the mayoralty are: Paul Donaghy, Reform UK; Andrew Gray, Green Party; Aidan King, Liberal Democrats; Kim McGuinness, Labour; and Guy Renner-Thompson, Conservative.