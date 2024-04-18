Local leaders pledge to ‘resist dragging climate policies into culture wars’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Local leaders pledge to ‘resist dragging climate policies into culture wars’

By Press Association
Local Conservative, Labour, Lib Dem and Green Party leaders have pledged to ‘resist dragging climate policies into culture wars’ ahead of the May elections (Victoria Jones/PA)
Local Conservative, Labour, Lib Dem and Green Party leaders have pledged to “resist dragging climate policies into culture wars” ahead of the May elections.

The move is part of a pledge, announced in the run up to the local and mayoral polls next month, which also commits local leaders to counter climate “misinformation” while addressing legitimate concerns about policies.

The pledge is being coordinated by UK100, a cross-party network of local leaders committed to climate action, and former minister and net zero tsar Chris Skidmore’s Mission Zero Coalition.

The cross-party pledge has been signed by local and regional politicians, including Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham and council leaders from Wiltshire, Warwickshire, Birmingham, Westminster, Lancaster, Southampton and Cardiff.

It comes as a report from UK100 and the Mission Zero Coalition suggests 2024 is set to see the UK’s first net zero elections, with politicians elected this year having a pivotal role in delivering climate action.

The pledge sees leaders commit to rise above party politics when addressing the climate crisis and support an evidence-based conversation on the issue “by resisting the urge to drag climate policies into culture wars or use misinformation as a tool for division”.

Signatories are calling on national politicians to do the same.

Parties in Westminster have sought to draw dividing lines on climate action, with the Prime Minister Rishi Sunak rowing back on net zero policies and the Conservatives criticising Labour’s green spending plans.

Local environmental policies such as London’s ultra low emissions zone (Ulez) are also at the fore in the run up to the elections in May.

The pledge commits local politicians to acknowledge the dangers of misinformation, countering it with accurate, accessible information about climate policies, and communicating their benefits while addressing legitimate concerns.

They promise to champion the role of local authorities in the net zero transition – which requires changes to all areas of life including transport, home heating and power to cut emissions to zero overall by 2050 – and engage residents, groups and businesses in designing local action plans.

Mr Skidmore, who resigned as an MP over the Government’s decision to prioritise and “politicise” new oil and gas licences, said: “Local authorities are the unsung heroes of the net zero transition.

“Day in, day out they are delivering the practical changes we need to see, from upgrading homes to improving public transport.

“But they can’t do it alone. This pledge sends a powerful message that local leaders are united in their commitment to tackling the climate crisis.

“Now we need to see that same spirit of collaboration from Westminster, with a clear policy and funding framework to empower local delivery.”

Christopher Hammond, chief executive of UK100, said the journey to net zero would not be easy.

“But that’s not a reason for inaction, indulging in scare campaigns, or pitting communities against each other.

“Honesty, openness, and engaging residents are essential foundations for the rapid, inclusive net zero transition we need to see,” he said.

Izzi Seccombe, Conservative Warwickshire County Council leader, added: “By signing this pledge, I’m underlining my commitment to working across the political divide to engage openly and honestly with our residents about both the challenges and opportunities of the net zero transition.

“Only by bringing our communities with us can we hope to accelerate progress towards a cleaner, greener, more prosperous future for all.”