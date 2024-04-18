Poverty body’s new chairman and members approved by committee after resignations

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Poverty body’s new chairman and members approved by committee after resignations

By Press Association
The appointments must be approved by MSPs (Jane Barlow/PA)
A new chairman and members of an advisory commission on poverty have been approved by a Holyrood committee, following a series of resignations from the body last year.

The Scottish Parliament’s Social Justice Committee approved the appointment of Professor Stephen Sinclair as chairman of the Poverty and Inequality Commission.

He took over as interim chairman following the resignation of Bill Scott on health grounds in September last year.

Mr Scott’s departure came days after three other members quit the independent statutory body, which advises the Scottish Government on poverty.

MSPs on the committee also approved a number of other appointments to the commission during a meeting on Thursday.

These were Peter Cawston, Kim Dams, Taliah Drayak, Paul Fletcher, Professor Suzanne Fitzpatrick, Louise Hunter, Ross McQueenie and Rami Okasha.

Scene of deprivation
The new chairman has said the Poverty and Inequality Commission has ‘serious work to do’ (Alamy/PA)

The MSPs praised the diversity of skills and experience among the new members of the commission.

However committee member Roz McCall noted Prof Sinclair has said there is “serious work to do” considering the Government’s child poverty delivery plan must be updated in the next two years.

The approval of the new members must also be confirmed by the Scottish Parliament overall.

In September last year Linda Bamford, Shona Stephen and deputy chair Lindsay Graham resigned from the Poverty and Inequality Commission using matching letters.

The commissioners said they had been re-nominated for appointment by Mr Scott without their knowledge, resulting in a “loss of confidence and trust” in him.

Within days, Mr Scott also stepped down from his role, citing health reasons.

A review was carried out by the Scottish Government which found there had been an “unprecedented breakdown in communications” among the commission.

However it did not blame any individual or team, saying there had been an “unfortunate convergence of a series of events”.