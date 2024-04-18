UK’s newest battle tanks ‘imperative’ in more dangerous world, Grant Shapps says

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics UK politics

UK’s newest battle tanks ‘imperative’ in more dangerous world, Grant Shapps says

By Press Association
Defence Secretary Grant Shapps views the first prototypes of the Challenger 3 tank (PA)
Defence Secretary Grant Shapps views the first prototypes of the Challenger 3 tank (PA)

The UK’s latest generation of battle tanks will be “imperative” for a more dangerous world, Grant Shapps has said.

The Defence Secretary hailed the rollout of the first Challenger 3 prototypes in a visit to the factory producing them in Telford, Shropshire.

Some eight tanks have rolled off the Rheinmetall BAE Systems Land factory production line, the first of 148 which will be delivered to the British Army.

“In a more dangerous world, the need for vehicles such as the Challenger 3 is imperative, as the threats facing the UK evolve,” Mr Shapps said.

“This tank will be at the heart of the British Army’s warfighting capabilities and will be integral to the UK’s deterrence.

“The hard work and dedication on show in Telford and across the country is instrumental in driving forward UK defence innovation and delivering for our forces in the frontline.”

The Challenger 3 will serve as the army’s new main battle tank, and will remain in service until at least 2040.

It will gradually replace the Challenger 2, a tank which entered production in the 1990s.

Challenger 3 tank
Defence Secretary Grant Shapps (centre) during a visit to view the first prototypes of the Challenger 3 tank. Picture date: Thursday April 18, 2024.

The older tank has recently seen service in Ukraine, after the UK donated a number of the vehicles to the eastern European nation’s war effort.

Its replacement will be used alongside lighter armoured fighting vehicles Boxer, and Ajax, which has been beset by production difficulties.

Challenger 3 is being rolled out at a time when the UK Armed Forces are facing a slump in recruitment following a long downward drift in defence spending.

Ministers have insisted £24 billion invested in the armed forces between 2020 and 2025 is the largest sustained investment since the Cold War.