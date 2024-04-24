James Cleverly: Italian bid to stop migrant boats ‘mirrors’ UK effort

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

James Cleverly: Italian bid to stop migrant boats ‘mirrors’ UK effort

By Press Association
Home Secretary James Cleverly is shown a radar system during a tour of a police boat in Lampedusa Port (Victoria Jones/PA)
Home Secretary James Cleverly is shown a radar system during a tour of a police boat in Lampedusa Port (Victoria Jones/PA)

The Home Secretary has said work the Italians have done to stop migrant boats “mirrors” that of the UK, adding that the Government will be implementing some of their ideas after he “compared notes” with his Italian counterpart.

James Cleverly visited the small island of Lampedusa on Wednesday – Italy’s busiest migration hotspot last year.

The Home Office said around 110,000 migrants landed on the island in 2023, and evidence of recent small boat crossings could be seen in its harbour, with abandoned vessels and items of clothing scattered along the beaches.

Mr Cleverly said: “Our friends and colleagues in the Italian authorities are very much in the front line of the European fight against people smuggling, illegal migration.

James Cleverly visit to Lampedusa
Mr Cleverly climbs on to a Guardia di Finanza police boat in Lampedusa Port (Victoria Jones/PA)

“We’re only a few kilometres from the Tunisian border and the only way that we’re going to successfully stop the boats in the UK is by working with our international partners.

“Just this week we’ve seen another five fatalities in the Channel. In the Mediterranean they have dozens of fatalities in a year, sometimes hundreds.

“So we have a real moral imperative to stop the boats, to break the business model of the people smuggling gangs.

“The Italians are being innovative, they’re coming up with ideas, they’re working very hard.

“I’ve come here to compare notes with my Italian counterpart – and of course we’ll be implementing some of the ideas that we’ve been discussing, back in the UK.”

Mr Cleverly had a tour of a police vessel and was given an operational briefing on how agencies respond to mass landings during his brief stay on the island.

He spoke to the International Organisation for Migration, the International Red Cross and was shown the medical centre, family accommodation and the registration office at the site.

James Cleverly visit to Lampedusa
Home Secretary James Cleverly speaks with staff from the International Red Cross (Victoria Jones/PA)

Earlier in the week, the Home Secretary spent time in Rome – visiting the General Command of the Italian Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre, and was shown the technology used by the Italian Coast Guard during complex search and rescue operations.

Mr Cleverly met interior minister Matteo Piantedosi in the Italian capital, with both parties promising to step up efforts and do more in source and transit countries.

Asked what ideas he could take back to the UK from his Italian counterpart, Mr Cleverly said: “Italy has a different set of circumstances to the UK.

“They’ve been working with north Africa, they’ve been working with countries in the western Balkans, they’ve come up with an arrangement with Albania which they’ll be operationalising.

“It’s not the same as our Rwanda scheme, but it is about having a credible deterrent, it’s about trying to stabilise the countries from which people are coming, working with countries that they are coming through, and also targeting the supply chains of the people smugglers – going after their money, going after their boats, going after their engines.

“So a lot of what they are doing in Italy mirrors what we’re doing in the UK to stop the boats.”