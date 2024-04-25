Cameron: No precedent for me to face scrutiny from MPs at Commons Bar

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Cameron: No precedent for me to face scrutiny from MPs at Commons Bar

By Press Association
Lord Cameron meets his Kazakh counterpart Murat Nurtleu in Astana, Kazakhstan (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Lord Cameron has said he can be “fully accountable” without facing scrutiny in the Commons chamber, saying he spends more time before peers than former ministers Lord Mandelson and Baroness Morgan did.

The Foreign Secretary defended the Government’s rejection of calls for him to appear at the Bar of the House by saying there was “no precedent” for it.

Critics from across the political divide have said that elected politicians should be able to question Lord Cameron, holder of one of the four great offices of state, in the lower chamber.

But he told the PA news agency: “I can justify it because I’m accountable to Parliament.

“I’m accountable in the House of Lords by doing questions every month for longer than my predecessors like Peter Mandelson or Nicky Morgan or other ministers sitting in the Lords have done.”

Lord Mandelson served in Gordon Brown’s Labour government as a peer after stepping down as an MP, while Baroness Morgan retained her Cabinet post in Boris Johnson’s ministry after being elevated to the Lords in 2020.

It comes after the Government was accused of misreading the mood of MPs by rejecting a recommendation by Parliament’s cross-party Procedure Committee for the Foreign Secretary to be scrutinised in the Commons.

MPs had suggested that an arcane procedure that allows visitors to appear at the Bar – the boundary beyond which non-MPs cannot pass – could be used for the Foreign Secretary to come before the lower House.

It has been used more than once, including in 1814 for the Duke of Wellington, who defeated Napoleon at the Battle of Waterloo, to address Parliament about the wars.

But Lord Cameron said: “I’m afraid I’m not responsible for anything of that magnitude so there isn’t a precedent and I think the Government has made the right decision.”

MP Andrew Mitchell, who was last month elevated to the newly created position of deputy foreign secretary, is “hugely capable” and answers questions for the Foreign Office in the Commons, Lord Cameron said.

The Foreign Secretary appeared to suggest he agreed with Mr Mitchell’s comments earlier this week that Kigali, the capital of Rwanda, is “arguably safer than London” and that some peers’ opposition to the Government’s Rwanda plan could “border on racism”.

He declined to repeat the remarks but said: “We always speak with one voice. I agree with him that the Rwanda policy is the right one.”

Asked whether he believes that Kigali is safer than London, Lord Cameron said: “I’m always driven by the data.”