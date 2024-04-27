Clarity needed on National Care Service after Green deal ends – Labour

Scottish Labour has called for clarity on the future of the National Care Service (NCS) and other Bills going through Holyrood following the end of the Bute House Agreement.

With the powersharing deal with the Scottish Greens now over, the SNP government can no longer count on a majority on key legislation in the Scottish Parliament.

The NCS Bill represents a significant overhaul of the care system in Scotland but it has proved controversial during parliamentary scrutiny.

In February it passed a Stage 1 vote though all opposition parties were opposed to it, citing concerns about a lack of clarity on the exact functions of the NCS and its ultimate cost.

Labour also questioned the future of the upcoming Heat in Buildings Bill, which was being led by Green minister Patrick Harvie before he left government, as well as a planned housing Bill.

Scottish Labour deputy leader Dame Jackie Baillie said clarity is needed from the SNP on whether these policies will be dropped.

The powersharing deal with the Scottish Greens was brought to an end (Lesley Martin/PA)

She said: “As the dust settles from the public defenestration of the Scottish Greens, the SNP government must come to terms with the chaos caused by the litany of coalition bills and policies on their desk.

“From a botched care service bill, to plans to scrap gas boilers and marine plans that are opposed by Scotland’s fishermen, Humza Yousaf and his government have a raft of controversial policies to their name without their political shields in the Scottish Green Party.

“Humza Yousaf must own the chaotic policy platform of the coalition that he led.”

She added: “It’s time to call an early Scottish election so that Scottish Labour can deliver the change that Scotland needs.”

Separately, Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Alex Cole-Hamilton MSP has written to the leaders of the Scottish Greens asking if they would continue their support for the NCS.

He said: “The National Care Service legislation needs to be scrapped, not salvaged.

“Your MSPs voted for the Bill when it came to the Scottish Parliament at Stage One.

“However, in light of recent developments, I am writing to ask whether you will consider withdrawing your support for the Bill and ensuring that communities remain in charge of their local social care services.”

Scottish Greens health spokesperson Gillian Mackay MSP said: “The National Care Service was a Scottish Green manifesto commitment and we remain committed to delivering it.

“There’s no question that our care system is in crisis and desperately needs reform. The development of a publicly owned service that supports our carers and those being cared for, while retaining local decision making and accountability, must remain at the heart of that reform.

“The Bill is currently making its way through the Scottish Parliament, and we’ll continue working with all MSPs who share our goal of delivering that service. If the Liberal Democrats have changes they’d like to make to the Bill we’d be happy to discuss amendments with them rather than press releases.”

A Scottish Government spokeswoman said: “As the First Minister said on Thursday, over the past year he is proud to have laid the foundations of his vision for Scotland.

“The Scottish Government is investing record amounts in our NHS – ensuring it can employ record numbers of staff, deliver the best performing A&E units in the UK.

“Scotland is the only part of the UK to avoid pay-related strike action in our NHS.

“The Scottish Government has delivered a council tax freeze this year in every local authority – helping families where we can with the cost of living.

“Scottish ministers have removed peak fares on our railways.

“And this month the government approved plans for Europe’s largest floating offshore windfarm.

“Average earnings in Scotland are forecast to grow faster than the rest of the UK.

“Attainment is at a record high, and record numbers of students from deprived areas are entering university.

“And Scottish Government policies are lifting an estimated 100,000 children out of poverty this year.”