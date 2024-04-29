New digital service could help people boost their state pension

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
New digital service could help people boost their state pension

By Press Association
A forecast service from HM Revenue & Customs and the Department for Work and Pensions allows people under state pension age to view gaps in their national insurance record and pay voluntary contributions (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
People can now look at how they may be able to boost their state pension with “a few simple clicks”, due to a new digital service.

The forecast service from HM Revenue & Customs (HMRC) and the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) allows people under state pension age to view gaps in their national insurance (NI) record and pay voluntary contributions to fill those gaps, if it will benefit them.

The service will show people how much their state pension could increase by and details of the voluntary NI contributions they would need to pay to achieve this.

People can use the service to choose which years they would like to pay to fill. They can then pay securely through the service and will receive confirmation that their payment has been received and that their NI record will be updated.

People can usually pay voluntary contributions for the past six tax years. The deadline is April 5 each year.

Last year, the Government extended the deadline to pay voluntary NI contributions to April 5 2025 for people affected by new state pension transitional arrangements.

People who are eligible have until April 5 2025 to pay voluntary contributions to make up gaps in their NI record between April 6 2006 and April 5 2018.

From April 6 2025, people will only be able to pay voluntary contributions for the previous six tax years, in line with normal time limits.

Financial Secretary to the Treasury Nigel Huddleston said: “Having peace of mind when planning for retirement is crucial to ensure people can enjoy later life.”

Pensions minister Paul Maynard said: “The state pension is the foundation of income in retirement, which is why we have introduced this new online tool to help simplify boosting it for those who are able to.

“I would encourage everyone to check their state pension forecast and to take a look at how they could improve their state pension award with only a few simple clicks.”

Paying voluntary contributions will not always increase someone’s state pension but people can use the new service to help weigh up whether they could be better off in retirement before making any voluntary NI payments.

Some people may be eligible for national insurance credits, rather than needing to pay voluntary contributions.

People will need to log in to the new digital service using their personal tax account login details. Those without an online HMRC account can register on gov.uk.

The new digital service is not currently available to those who are already receiving their state pension, who are self-employed or who are living outside the UK with gaps incurred while working abroad.

Sir Steve Webb, a former pensions minister who is now a partner at consultants LCP (Lane Clark & Peacock) said: “It is very good news if people will be able to top up their national insurance record online.

“Until now people have had to battle through on two different phone lines – one to check with DWP which years they can top up and then one to HMRC to get a reference number to make a payment.

“It must be a step in the right direction to be able to do all of this without hanging on a telephone. However, simply getting your NI record updated by HMRC is only half of the story.

“It then needs DWP to reassess your state pension entitlement based on your improved contribution record.

“There are already too many cases where people wait months or longer to get their pension figure revised. It is vital that the Government puts in place new capacity at DWP to process all of these changes; otherwise they will simply have created a new bottleneck in the system.”

Alice Haine, personal finance analyst online investment service at Bestinvest by Evelyn Partners, said: “Whether someone needs to top up will depend on how many more years they plan to work and whether they are eligible for NI tax credits, which fill the gaps – such as those who are sick, were unemployed or took time out to raise a family or care for elderly relations.”