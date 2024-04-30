Government leaves ‘serious unanswered questions’ on heatwave resilience plans

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Government leaves ‘serious unanswered questions’ on heatwave resilience plans

By Press Association
MPs urged the Government to introduce a statutory requirement for local authorities to protect green space (Victoria Jones/PA)
The Government has left some “serious unanswered questions” over plans for national resilience to heatwaves, MPs have said.

The Environmental Audit Committee (EAC) said the Government’s response to its report on heat resilience and sustainable cooling “falls short” or is “lacking clarity” on certain points.

In the paper published in January, the group of cross-bench MPs outlined how rising temperatures could affect the health of the British population as well as contribute to UK emissions due to increased energy use from air conditioning.

The MPs warned that the UK’s housing stock is not designed to cope with excessive heat, with millions of homes already experiencing summertime overheating.

As part of a series of recommendations, the committee said the Government should launch a national retrofit programme to adapt the UK’s houses for the demands of net zero, which could be delivered via local authorities with the help of long-term funding.

Elsewhere, the EAC recommended that standards covering overheating in new buildings should be extended to cover not just material changes of use but also the refurbishment of existing properties.

The report also focused on how passive cooling can be achieved through nature-based solutions, such as parks, trees, water bodies and green infrastructure like green roofs.

The paper cited the Climate Change Committee’s findings that there was “no requirement for local authorities to protect or provide green space”, and that funding commitments were required to maintain parks and green spaces.

The committee called for ministers to take action to expand urban green spaces, including by mandating local authorities to use Natural England’s new Green Infrastructure Framework (GIF), which is intended to help planners boost nature in towns and cities.

The MPs also urged the Government to introduce a statutory requirement for local authorities to protect green space.

However, ministers fell short of committing to a retrofit programme on the scale suggested and did not say whether they had plans to extend the overheating standards, the EAC said.

In its response, the Government also argued that local authorities are responsible for delivering new green areas and it is currently not planning to mandate them to use the new GIF framework.

Philip Dunne, EAC chairman, said: “Extreme heat is already affecting health and livelihoods in the UK.

“While there is much to welcome in this response, there are still serious unanswered questions about how the Government plans to respond to a rapidly warming UK climate.

“This is frankly a missed opportunity.”

Dr Radhika Khosla, from the University of Oxford who acted as specialist adviser for the EAC’s inquiry, said: “The Government’s response is a positive start – it demonstrates a recognition of the threat of extreme heat and details the existing steps in place to mitigate it.

“However, the levels of coordination, knowledge, and capacity building required for a rigorous National Heat Resilience and Sustainable Cooling Strategy are not yet in place.

“Looking ahead and recognising the threat of extreme heat and the existing measures that can help are important first steps, but there remains a lack of urgency and commitment to further action.”

A Government spokesperson said: “We have set out a robust five-year plan to respond to the impacts of a changing climate and strengthen our national resilience – with action to improve infrastructure, promote a greener economy and safeguard food production.

“We are the first major economy to halve our emissions and have already taken steps to manage the risks of climate change, including committing to minimise overheating in the Heat and Building Strategy and bringing in a new warning systems to alert the public to heatwaves.

“In addition, homes built to the new Future Homes Standard will be ‘zero-carbon ready’, meaning no further work will be needed as the electricity grid decarbonises.”