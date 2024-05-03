PM congratulates young Paras for serving the country at a ‘dangerous time’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
PM congratulates young Paras for serving the country at a ‘dangerous time’

By Press Association
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Lieutenant General Andrew Harrison with Pegasus V (Molly Darlington/PA)
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has told young paratroopers “you have stepped forward to serve your country at a dangerous time”, but added: “We’ll have your back throughout.”

Mr Sunak inspected soldiers from Falklands Platoon, Parachute Regiment, as they passed out after their basic infantry training at Catterick Garrison, in North Yorkshire, on Friday.

He told the parade: “You have stepped forward to serve your country at a dangerous time. War has returned to Europe. Threats are rising around the world.

“So your service is more meaningful than ever and I’m determined that the country should serve you as well as I know that you’ll serve us.”

Rishi Sunak visit to North Yorkshire
Mr Sunak said: “We’ll give you the capabilities that you need to fight.”

He added: “We’ll have your back throughout.”

The Prime Minister told the young soldiers: “You have done something that few would attempt and fewer still can achieve.

“You have put yourself through the toughest test there is anywhere in the world, and you have passed.”

He said: “On behalf of the whole country, I am here to say congratulations. I have nothing but respect and admiration for each and every one of you.”

Mr Sunak told the paratroopers and their families, who had gathered for the passing-out parade, that he was proud to have the garrison in his constituency.

Rishi Sunak visit to North Yorkshire
He recalled how, in 2021, he managed to cross the P Company Trainasium – the famous 60ft high test all paratroopers must complete.

“It’s perhaps one of the most scary things I have ever done and it’s definitely the most worried that I have ever seen my police protection officers,” he told the parade.

“I’ve had a glimpse, no more than that, but a glimpse of what you have overcome.”

The Prime Minister inspected the troops, who now move on to jump training, with the regiment’s Colonel Commandant, Lieutenant General Andrew Harrison, who was attending his last parade, after 34 years’ service.

Mr Sunak told the young paratroopers: “You couldn’t ask for a better archetype of courage and leadership.”

Rishi Sunak visit to North Yorkshire
He also praised Falklands veterans from the Paras, who watched the parade and whom he met before the event.

The Prime Minister said: “I want to pay sincere tribute to all of them. The nation is in their debt.”

Mr Sunak presented awards to the top paratroopers in the platoon and was introduced to the regimental mascot – he gave Pegasus V, a Shetland pony, a stroke on the nose.

In his speech, Lt Gen Harrison told the Prime Minister: “No-one can under-estimate the unique responsibility that you hold in relation to the lives of these young soldiers.

“When ordered, they will do anything for this country, and we wish you all-possible wisdom and courage in executing that profound duty.”