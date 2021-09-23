Bolton to cut all ties with betting organisations

Bolton are to cut all ties with betting organisations and will instead support charities which provide help for people with gambling addictions.

The League One club will no longer provide on-site betting provision at the University of Bolton Stadium or enter into any new commercial partnerships and sponsorships with firms representing the gambling industry.

“Problem gambling ruins lives and we’ve taken this stance to show our support for those who are suffering from a betting addiction,” said chairman Sharon Brittan.

“Latest research shows that there are between 340,000 and 1.4 million adult gambling addicts in the UK and over 60,000 young people aged between 11 and 16 are addicted.

“We as an industry must do more and through our work with Bolton Wanderers in the Community, Bolton Wanderers Football Club will support outreach programmes for those who experience gambling problems.”

The EFL is sponsored by a betting company but Bolton’s chief executive Neil Hart said the club would not be participating in any promotion outside of their existing obligations.

“We recognise that some people do want to bet and also that the league has a commercial partnership with a gambling company in place and we are respectful of this,” he said.

“However, we will not take part in any activity to promote gambling outside the existing EFL contractual requirements.”