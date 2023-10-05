Omar Bugiel winner earns Wimbledon victory at Harrogate

AFC Wimbledon secured a third consecutive win as Omar Bugiel’s first league goal for the club secured a 1-0 triumph at Harrogate.

The Lebanon striker ended a 13-game drought in the league with a stylish sixth-minute finish that settled a match Johnnie Jackson’s men controlled for long periods.

Bugiel latched on to a loose ball before charging 20 yards unopposed to the home goal and used the outside of his foot to sumptuously find goalkeeper Mark Oxley’s bottom-right corner.

The lively visitors then went close to doubling their advantage when Ali Al-Hamadi burst into the box, but his firm drive was well kept out by Oxley.

After the break the pace of the game slowed, although the Dons still looked the more threatening, with Armani Little seeing a 25-yard effort whistle wide and Oxley showing sharp reflexes to keep out a close-range header from substitute Harry Pell.

Harrogate brought on strikers Luke Armstrong and Josh March but never looked like finding a way back into the match.