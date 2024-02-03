Ian Evatt encourages Zac Ashworth to get in the box more after equalising goal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sport

Ian Evatt encourages Zac Ashworth to get in the box more after equalising goal

By Press Association
Ian Evatt saw Bolton take a point (Martin Rickett/PA)


Zac Ashworth heeded manager Ian Evatt’s interval words of wisdom to rescue a battling point for Bolton against their play-off rivals as they drew 1-1 with Barnsley.

Ashworth’s 64th-minute back-post header via new boy Aaron Collins’ first-touch assist cancelled out Devante Cole’s 17th goal of the campaign after five minutes.

“At half-time we had words that’s where Zac needed to be,” said Evatt of the West Brom loanee’s positional acumen.

“There had been some good balls flashed across the face to the back post where he was late arriving.

“When Zac does arrive at the right time he can score goals. That’s what we expect from our wing backs.”

Barnsley could and probably should have been out of sight before Ashworth netted for a second successive weekend.

Nathan Baxter made three superb saves before the hour notably smothering a close-range effort from Cole.

““On reflection it’s a positive point after going behind, considering what we have been through with the turbulence of the window, injuries, suspensions, players returning from injury and other playing with niggles,” added Evatt.

“In the first half we had large spells of control and dominance but conceded a poor set-piece goal that gave them a huge lift. But we wrestled back control of the game.”

Barnsley knocked Wanderers out of the League One play-off semi-finals last season and manager Neill Collins was disappointed not to leave with all three points.

“It says a lot about our performance that you go in the dressing room at the end and there was disappointment,” said Collins.

“We came here thinking we could win. Bolton are going to be very strong, with games in hand and they are going to be challenging for that top spot.

“But we have shown recently against Peterborough,, Oxford and Bolton – all away – that we are a match for everyone.

“We have got to show that same level of performance every game.

“The plan coming out second half was to get the second goal. We came out in the second half and created a barrel load of chances against a very good side.

“Had we scored one of those I think we would have gone on and won the game.

“When you are on top like that, you think ‘we need to get it now’ and it was disappointing we lost a goal to their first attack in the second half.

“We could have prevented it but I thought to a man we were very good. I believe if we perform like that between now and the end of the season we will put ourselves in a good spot.”