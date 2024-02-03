Stephen Robinson savours St Mirren’s best win at Hibernian since 1985

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Stephen Robinson savours St Mirren’s best win at Hibernian since 1985

By Press Association
Stephen Robinson was thrilled with Saints’ display (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Stephen Robinson savoured “a fantastic performance” after his St Mirren side eased to their biggest away win over Hibernian for 39 years.

The Buddies ran out convincing 3-0 victors in the Premiership, with first-half goals from Alex Gogic, Greg Kiltie and Mikael Mandron putting the feeble hosts to the sword.

Saints – who won by the same scoreline in their last away match against Aberdeen – have not won so emphatically at Easter Road since a 4-0 victory in April 1985.

“It’s a fantastic performance,” said manager Robinson. “It matched, if not bettered, our previous away performance at Aberdeen.

“To score three goals and not concede any, I thought we were in total control.

“We showed real quality on the ball and dominated with it. But defensively to a man, including all the subs, it was a real team display.

“Marcus Fraser made a tackle at the end that showed the togetherness and will to win and not to concede goals that we’ve added to our game in the last month, since the break.”

Hibs were jeered off at half-time and full-time and many of their supporters left long before the end of what was a humiliating afternoon for the Edinburgh side.

Manager Nick Montgomery admitted the fans were well within their rights to vent their fury after a sixth league game in a row without victory left them seventh in the table.

“It’s a real difficult one to take,” said the Easter Road boss. “The first half was nowhere near good enough.

“We got outfought, outran, outcompeted and we gave away sloppy goals. From there, it’s a mountain to climb against a decent team.

“Being outfought and outcompeted, there’s not many times I’ve said that here, but I have to accept that. The players accept that.

“In the second half we huffed and puffed. But you can’t get back into a game after showing that first-half performance.

“I can understand the supporters’ frustration. There have been times this season where we’ve played really well and not got the result we deserve – and sometimes a couple of boos have been unjust.

“But today they were fully justified. We deserved the booing at half-time. At the end of the game? The second half was a lot better, we competed more, were probably unlucky not to get a goal or two and get back in the game. It wasn’t to be.

“But it was too late. We can’t give three-goal leads. We’ve come back from 2-0 down twice this season but 3-0 down is difficult.”