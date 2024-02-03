Johnnie Jackson: Omar Bugiel reported being victim of alleged racist abuse

AFC Wimbledon boss Johnnie Jackson said his striker Omar Bugiel reported being the victim of alleged racist abuse during Saturday’s goalless draw at Bradford.

Play was briefly stopped by referee Ross Joyce towards the end of the game after a complaint was made about something shouted from the Valley Parade crowd towards Bugiel.

Jackson said he was unaware of what was said but revealed Lebanon international Bugiel had spoken to the referee about the incident.

“I think there were some racist abuse towards Omar Bugiel. He’s gone in with the referee to report it.

“I don’t know what was said. Obviously, we’ll wait to see the report until I comment further but someone in the crowd has said something to him that they shouldn’t have done.”

Bradford have now gone eight games since their last league win despite having most of the chances on a game spoiled by a difficult pitch.

Wimbledon keeper Alex Bass, who had a loan spell at Bradford in 2022, saved from Alex Gilliead and Harry Chapman.

Chapman bent a free-kick just wide and then set up captain Richie Smallwood, who volleyed straight into the ground and at Bass.

Wimbledon thought they should have had a penalty right on half-time but Bugiel was instead booked for simulation.

Jackson added: “The ref said he thought they were both at it but the guy just pulls him down. It’s ridiculous.

“It could have been the difference because it would have been the best chance in the game. I’m baffled as it’s a penalty every day of the week.

“I think it’s a really good point. The way we went about our work was excellent because it’s a really tough place to play.

“We knew it wasn’t going to be pretty with the pitch but we needed to be hard-working, defend well and hope for a little bit of luck when we had our moments.”

Bradford manager Graham Alexander was frustrated by his side’s struggles in front of goal, believing they had created enough chances to end their winless run.

He said: “We probably should have won a tight game 1-0.

“But we didn’t test the goalkeeper enough with our opportunities. We did from distance but from close in, I think one of their defenders got in a couple of very good blocks.

“That’s where it is with us in the final third at the moment. We’re not taking advantage of the opportunities we get.

“Not conceding early on in the last two games has been a positive for us. We’re trying to improve the things we’ve maybe let ourselves down on in the last month.

“But it’s a little bit of copy and paste moment. It’s a game I feel we should have won.

“It’s that final bit of quality to hit the target or miss the keeper are just evading us.

“We made three or four positive changes in the second half to bring more firepower into the team but we just couldn’t get that breakthrough.”