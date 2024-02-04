On this day in 2014: England close door on Kevin Pietersen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
On this day in 2014: England close door on Kevin Pietersen

By Press Association
Kevin Pietersen finished his career with 8,181 runs in 104 Tests (Anthony Devlin/PA)
Kevin Pietersen’s England career effectively ended on this day in 2014 after he was left out of the tour of the Caribbean and not included in the squad for the ICC World Twenty20.

The decision by the England and Wales Cricket Board to focus on the “long term” was made after a 5-0 Ashes defeat in Australia a month earlier.

Pietersen had top scored for England on the miserable tour down under, but Andy Flower resigned from his role as Test team director and limited-overs coach Ashley Giles decided along with captain Alastair Cook and new managing director Paul Downton to move on from the maverick batter.

Cricket – The Ashes 2013-14 – Fifth Test – Australia v England – Day Three – Sydney Cricket Ground
Kevin Pietersen walks off during the fifth Ashes Test of the 2013-14 series (Anthony Devlin/PA)

Only 16 months earlier, the process to reintegrate Pietersen back into the set-up had started after a controversial home series with South Africa in the summer of 2022 where it was discovered he had been messaging members of the tourists’ squad about Flower and then-captain Andrew Strauss.

After Pietersen played a key role in a historic series win in India and featured away to New Zealand, he starred in the 2013 Ashes, which ended 3-0 to England after he scored 388 runs.

The disastrous return Ashes months later in Australia was littered with reports of issues in the dressing room, for which Pietersen paid the price when he was not selected for tour of the Caribbean or the ICC World Twenty20 squad.

At the time, Pietersen said in a statement: “Playing cricket for my country has been an honour. Every time I pulled on the England shirt was a moment of huge pride for me and that is something that will live with me forever.

“Although I am obviously very sad the incredible journey has come to an end, I’m also hugely proud of what we, as a team, have achieved over the past nine years.

“I believe I have a great deal still to give as a cricketer. I will continue to play but deeply regret that it won’t be for England.”

Ex-captain Pietersen finished with 8,181 runs in 104 Tests, including 23 centuries and retired from all forms of cricket in 2018.