Football rumours: Saudi side Al Hilal weigh up second Bruno Fernandes move

What the papers say

Saudi Pro League side Al Hilal are reportedly considering a second attempt to poach Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes. The Daily Mail, citing Portuguese outlet Record, says the Saudi side could make another run at luring the 29-year-old in the summer after failing to sign him in January.

Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson (Martin Rickett/PA)

Elsewhere, The Guardian reports Roy Hodgson is nearing the Crystal Palace exit following his side’s 4-1 loss to Brighton on Saturday. Chairman Steve Parish is said to be sounding out replacements to take over as manager, but is struggling to find a replacement willing to take over at this stage of the season.

The Liverpool Echo reports Bayer Leverkusen boss Xabi Alonso is the clear frontrunner to take over as Liverpool manager at the end of the season.

Social media round-up

England assistant Steve Holland lined up by several Premier League sides for new job | @reluctantnicko https://t.co/qf7n001nyE pic.twitter.com/JxJ0gQ9COJ — The Sun Football ⚽ (@TheSunFootball) February 4, 2024

Nathan Jones seals return to football managementhttps://t.co/1844LKnYB6 — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) February 5, 2024

Players to watch

Michael Olise in action for Crystal Palace (John Walton/PA)

Michael Olise: The Daily Mirror says Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag views the Crystal Palace midfielder as the club’s next marquee signing.

Benjamin Sesko: According to footballtransfers.com, Chelsea and AC Milan could target the RB Leipzig and Slovenia forward in the summer.