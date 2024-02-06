It should have been four or five – Richie Wellens wants more from Leyton Orient

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
It should have been four or five – Richie Wellens wants more from Leyton Orient

By Press Association
Leyton Orient took the three points but Richie Wellens wants them to be more clinical (Ben Whitley/PA)

Leyton Orient manager Richie Wellens only had one gripe after his side stretched their unbeaten run to eight games with a 1-0 success at struggling Port Vale.

Captain Idris El Mizouni piled on the agony for managerless Vale – whose defeat dropped them into the relegation zone – with the game’s only goal after 60 minutes.

Orient’s latest win pushed the Londoners to within seven points of the League One play-offs.

“We should have walked away winning that game (by) four or five,” said Wellens after serving the second of a three-match touchline ban.

“But there was only one team in it for the majority of the game.

“Their keeper Connor Ripley was the best player on the pitch. He was exceptional but we have got to be taking those chances.”

Ripley produced a succession of outstanding stops in each half, with Ruel Sotiriou suffering more than most.

On his team’s current run of form, Wellens added: “Since the middle of December we have been on an unbelievable run.

“We just keep going and concentrate on ourselves. If we do the basics right, we have got good players.

“We are getting to that stage where we are probably going to be safe. And that was our first thought from where we have come from.

“In the coming weeks we will be going to win every single game. We will evaluate as each game ticks by what we need to do.

“It is a privilege to work with these young players. The biggest thing is they are improving and it is great to watch them grow and learn.”

Vale sacked Andy Crosby on Monday, putting academy trio Will Ryder, Matt Done and Danny Lloyd in temporary charge.

The club will appoint a permanent successor to Crosby while director of football Dave Flitcroft was the subject of chants calling for his resignation at the final whistle.

“We will do the best we can to continue to fight and try to get some points on the board,” said Ryder.

“When I move back into my role in the academy and the next management team come in, they are going to need everybody pulling together.

“That’s our job to try and galvanise that. Are the players behind playing for the club? A million per cent. They are hurting in the changing room.

“It is now an opportunity to get together for the rest of the week to commit to a game plan for Stevenage on Saturday.

“Full credit to everyone for getting on with it and being professional.

“Have we got the result we wanted? No. But they were committed and gave it a good go. And we were still in the game at the end.”