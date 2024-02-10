Ronnie O’Sullivan withdraws from Welsh Open due to anxiety

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ronnie O’Sullivan withdraws from Welsh Open due to anxiety

By Press Association
Ronnie O’Sullivan has withdrawn from the Welsh Open due to anxiety (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Ronnie O’Sullivan has withdrawn from the Welsh Open due to anxiety (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Ronnie O’Sullivan has announced his withdrawal from next week’s Welsh Open in Llandudno due to anxiety.

The world number one has had a productive season so far with victories at the UK Championship, the Masters and the World Grand Prix.

But his success has been increasingly underpinned by health concerns that have seen him withdraw from a series of lesser ranking events.

O’Sullivan wrote on X, formerly Twitter: “Morning guys, I wanted to let you know that I’ve decided I’m not able to play in Llandudno next week.

“It’s hard to explain but for years I’ve suffered from stage fright at times, brought on by anxiety. It’s not something I can predict or control but I try to manage it as best as I can.

“I’m sorry to everyone who’s bought tickets but I just can’t get my cue out when I feel like this and I think this is what’s best for me right now.

“I still want to be around the tournament so I’ll be doing some work with Eurosport and I hope to see you all there.”

MrQ Masters 2024 – Day Eight – Alexandra Palace
Ronnie O’Sullivan has withdrawn from seven ranking events this season (Bradley Collyer/PA)

The Welsh Open is the seventh ranking tournament in which O’Sullivan has elected not to play this season, along with the Champion of Champions event in Bolton in November.

After withdrawing from the German Masters in January, O’Sullivan stressed the need to focus on his “health and wellbeing” despite his continued success on the table.

He has been investigated by his sport’s governing body over comments he made about unsanctioned exhibition matches, and also over an expletive-laden rant at rival Ali Carter following his Masters final win in January, in which he described Carter as “a f****** nightmare”.