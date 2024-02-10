Ollie Watkins keen to pass Aston Villa’s Premier League goals record

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ollie Watkins keen to pass Aston Villa’s Premier League goals record

By Press Association
Aston Villa’s Ollie Watkins has 51 Premier League goals (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Ollie Watkins has targeted Aston Villa’s Premier League goals record after passing his half-century.

The striker became just the third Villa player to reach 50 goals in the Premier League after scoring against Newcastle last month.

Only Dwight Yorke (60) and Gabby Agbonlahor (74) have scored more for Villa and – ahead of Sunday’s visit of Manchester United – Watkins, with 59 goals overall, wants to chase them down.

“When I signed my new contract, that was one of my main goals – to break that, to win something with the club, to push on and try to achieve something,” said the England striker, who has 51 top flight goals after scoring in the 5-0 win at Sheffield United last week.

“I feel like I’m improving as a player under this manager and with this team.

“Obviously I’m getting older but I feel like my game is maturing, I’ve got a better understanding and I’m being more clinical.

“So, I’ve got a lot of targets I want to reach and Gabby’s record is one of them.

“I knew I’d play in the Premier League one day but if you’d have told me I would score 50 Premier League goals for a club like Aston Villa, and the amount of appearances I have, then I would have said ‘you’re lying’.

“So I’m delighted to reach this milestone. It’s a very proud moment for me. But I’m not going to stop here, I’m going to get to 100 and push on from there.”

The 28-year-old also has 10 assists, as well as his 11 top flight goals this term, as Villa challenge for the Champions League spots.

They have lost their last two home games – to Newcastle and Wednesday’s FA Cup defeat to Chelsea – and Watkins is aware of the growing pressure if Unai Emery’s side are to stay in the top four.

“This is a game we need to win on Sunday,” he told the club’s official site.

“We need the fans bouncing. When Villa Park’s loud it’s one of the best places to play football and we need that.

“Obviously we’ve had a few dodgy results there, conceding quite a few goals, and maybe not having the performances the fans expect from us or what they’ve seen in the early part of the season.”