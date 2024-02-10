Boss Ged Brannan celebrates maiden home win as Morecambe beat Sutton

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Boss Ged Brannan celebrates maiden home win as Morecambe beat Sutton

By Press Association
Ged Brannan claimed his first home win as Morecambe manager (Dave Kendall/PA)
Ged Brannan claimed his first home win as Morecambe manager (Dave Kendall/PA)

Ged Brannan claimed his first home win as Morecambe manager as an early Ged Garner goal gave them a 1-0 victory over bottom-club Sutton.

Garner scored his third goal in two matches in the fourth minute when he slid home Joel Senior’s excellent right-wing cross to give the Shrimps their first home victory since October.

Charlie Brown had a golden chance to double the advantage on 15 minutes when played in on goal by Joe Adams but Dean Bouzanis spread himself well to make the save.

Brown continued to look the Shrimps’ biggest threat and curled an effort inches wide from the edge of the box.

Morecambe thought they had a second after 57 minutes when Gwion Edwards slotted home Joe Adams’s lay-off but the goal was chalked off for offside.

Edwards then saw a shot well blocked by Joe Kizzi before Sutton created their first clear opening on 70 minutes when the ball fell nicely for Craig Eastmond in the box but the midfielder could only shoot horribly over.

Omari Patrick and Charlie Lakin tested Archie Mair from distance but the Shrimps held on for a confidence-boosting clean sheet.