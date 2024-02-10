Defeat is hard to take – Wrexham boss Phil Parkinson

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Defeat is hard to take – Wrexham boss Phil Parkinson

By Press Association
Phil Parkinson was disappointed to concede late on (Barrington Coombs/PA)
Phil Parkinson admitted it was tough to take after Wrexham suffered their third consecutive league defeat.

Andy Cook scored Bradford’s late winner just minutes after his penalty had been saved by Arthur Okonkwo.

But manager Parkinson felt his team had done more than enough to take the points as their promotion hopes took another hit.

He said: “It hurts. We dominated the game, particularly in the first half when we were excellent.

“We set out to do everything we wanted to against a 3-4-3 system, moved the ball well, got in some good positions and just couldn’t find the moment.

“The way we played probably justified us coming in one or two ahead. That was probably as good a first-half performance as we’ve put in for a while.

“We know we’re in a period where it’s not going our way but the lads have given us absolutely everything today.

“We just couldn’t find the moment to unlock the door. But it was certainly not through lack of effort.

“We were very much on the front foot all over the pitch but football is about putting the ball in the back of the net. It’s very rare for us at home.

“When you’ve had a few defeats and things are going against you, that can happen.

“We deserved to win the game but one big moment proved decisive.”

Cook claimed his 14th goal of the season, heading home from close range after Okonkwo had blocked his initial effort.

It was a first win in nine league games for the Bantams – and second at the Racecourse Ground for manager Graham Alexander, who had beaten Wrexham with MK Dons on the opening day of the season.

Alexander said: “I can’t speak highly enough about my players.

“Wrexham are always going to have moments in games because they’ve got an array of talent and their belief is massive from their two-and-a-half year run.

“I feel defensively we’ve been really strong, really disciplined and structured. It’s just taking the moments in front of goal that has let us down.

“That’s the whole team, not just the forwards, it’s midfielders getting in there, defenders from set-pieces and things like that.

“We all have to take responsibility for those opportunities. If we had done that, I think we would have won many more games which we deserve.

“We are where we are. We’ve won a big fixture today for us and hopefully it will give the players and supporters the belief that there’s still something there worth fighting for.

“There was a freshness about us because we knew we had to work exceptionally hard. They are a very good team with an unbelievable home record.”