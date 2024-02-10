Simon Weaver says Harrogate ‘playing for the badge’ after beating Colchester

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Simon Weaver says Harrogate ‘playing for the badge’ after beating Colchester

By Press Association
Harrogate Town manager Simon Weaver (John Walton/PA)
Harrogate Town manager Simon Weaver (John Walton/PA)

Harrogate boss Simon Weaver believes his team are “playing for the badge” after moving into the play-offs following a gutsy 1-0 home win over Colchester.

Veteran striker Jack Muldoon’s “scruffy” 92nd-minute winner – his fourth goal in as many games – lifted the Sulphurites up to seventh in the League Two standings following a contest in which they had been second best for large periods.

After seeing the club equal their best-ever unbeaten EFL run of six league games, Weaver said: “We didn’t click into gear in the first half, but we were still trying to do the right things.

“You can’t always be at your fluid best and what we didn’t do was concede, although our keeper Belly (James Belshaw) also made a phenomenal save, so we have him to thank for that.

“But we have a team that digs in for the badge, which means a great deal.

“They stay in games and that always gives the talent we have in the side the opportunity to rise up.

“They keep on believing when it would be so easy to think it’s not going to be our day.

“You have to have a strong mindset to score the late winners we have done this season and there was a drinks break towards the end of the game when we said to the players that there would be one more chance and we needed to take it.

“It was a scruffy one, but Mullers was on the spot and we found that way to win.”

Few at Wetherby Road would have argued that Danny Cowley’s Colchester did not deserve a share of the spoils, but the ex-Lincoln and Portsmouth boss quickly rubbished any talk of ill fortune.

“When you concede so late on to lose a game, it’s a difficult one to take,” he said.

“We were totally dominant in the game, particularly in the first half, and had 25 shots in total, so it’s disappointing not to score from that number of chances.

“In the second half, I felt we lost our edge a bit, however, and I don’t want anybody in the dressing room thinking we were unlucky to lose because we weren’t.

“When you have dominance in a game, you have to be clinical and we weren’t.

“There’s a lot to admire about Harrogate but, over the course of the game, I thought we were better than them. I genuinely did.

“But you also have to dig deep for 90 minutes in games and that’s why Harrogate won and are where they are in the league. They are hard-working and resilient and that durability is what we need to add to our team.”