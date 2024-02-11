On This Day in 2019: Aaron Ramsey signs pre-contract agreement with Juventus

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

On This Day in 2019: Aaron Ramsey signs pre-contract agreement with Juventus

By Press Association
Aaron Ramsey bids farewell to the Arsenal fans after agreeing a move to Juventus (John Walton/PA)
Aaron Ramsey bids farewell to the Arsenal fans after agreeing a move to Juventus (John Walton/PA)

Arsenal midfielder Aaron Ramsey signed a pre-contract agreement with Juventus on this day in 2019.

It was announced by the Serie A club that Ramsey, then 28, had agreed a four-year deal and would officially join on July 1, the day after his Arsenal contract expired.

Confirmation of the move ended considerable speculation over the future of the Wales international, who turned down a new deal at the Emirates Stadium.

Juventus had long been the favourites for Ramsey’s signature despite a host of other top European clubs, including Barcelona, Real Madrid, Paris St Germain and Bayern Munich, being linked.

In a statement issued on his social media platforms, Ramsey wrote: “I wanted to issue a personal statement for all the Arsenal fans who have been extremely loyal and supportive.

“You welcomed me as a teenager and have been there for me through all the highs and lows I have encountered during my time at the club.

“It is with a heavy heart that I leave after 11 incredible years in north London. Thank you.

“I will continue to give the team 100 per cent and hope to finish the season strongly, before heading on to my next chapter in Turin.”

A statement from the Gunners read: “Everyone at Arsenal Football Club wishes Aaron Ramsey a happy and successful future.

Aaron Ramsey
Aaron Ramsey re-joined Cardiff last summer after his contract with Nice was terminated (Robbie Stephenson/PA)

“Aaron’s made a fantastic contribution to our club since joining from Cardiff City in 2008. He has always been a consummate professional and will always have a special place in the hearts and memories of Arsenal fans around the world.”

Following his departure from Arsenal, Ramsey played 70 times for Juventus, winning the Serie A title once.

He was loaned out to Rangers before joining Nice on a free transfer. Ramsey re-joined Cardiff last summer after his contract with Nice was terminated by mutual consent.

Ramsey, now 33, scored three times in his opening six games for the Bluebirds, but has been sidelined since September with a knee injury.