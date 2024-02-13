Josh Kay on target as five-star AFC Fylde run riot at Aldershot

AFC Fylde eased their Vanarama National League relegation worries by thrashing 10-man Aldershot 5-0 at the EBB Stadium.

Jon Ustabasi began the rout when he was quickest to follow up a corner on the half-hour mark and when Josh Kay fired the second for the visitors shortly after, Cian Harries complained to the referee about an alleged shove and was sent off.

Aldershot were rattled and they fell further behind when Nick Haughton was on target in the 38th minute.

There was no respite after the interval either as Fylde continued to press and were rewarded with Kay’s second and a late strike by Danny Ormerod.