Ruel Sotiriou steps off bench to earn thrilling win for Leyton Orient

A pulsating second half at Brisbane Road saw Leyton Orient edge Northampton 4-3 thanks to a late brace from substitute Ruel Sotiriou.

Orient had led on three occasions only for the Cobblers to level but they had no answer to Sotiriou’s late strike deep into added time.

Ollie O’Neill notched his first goal since his January transfer from Fulham on 35 minutes only for Marc Leonard to restore parity in first-half added time.

In contrast to the first period, the second half proved a thriller.

Shaq Forde found the net on 58 minutes to restore the hosts’ advantage before Kieron Bowie equalised on 77 minutes in what had become an end-to-end encounter.

The introduction of leading scorer Sotiriou proved a master stroke. Within five minutes he had netted to record his 10th goal of the campaign but substitute Tyreece Simpson replied three minutes later.

But Sotiriou had the last word in the seventh and final minute of added time when the visitors failed to clear a corner and the Os man drove the ball powerfully into the net to settle the issue.