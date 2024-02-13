Neil Collins rues Barnsley’s lack of clinical edge in late draw at Shrewsbury

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Neil Collins rues Barnsley’s lack of clinical edge in late draw at Shrewsbury

By Press Association
Neil Collins (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Neil Collins (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Barnsley boss Neil Collins rued his side’s lack of clinical edge after Herbie Kane’s late penalty earned them a 1-1 League One draw at Shrewsbury.

The Tyke’s second-half stoppage-time equaliser means they remain in fourth position but are now five points behind third-placed Bolton as they extended their unbeaten away run to eight games in the league.

Shrewsbury pulled ahead after just seven minutes through a Nicky Cadden own goal. Dan Udoh drove a dangerous ball into the box before the Barnsley wing-back guided it into his own net.

Home substitute Taylor Perry conceded a penalty at the death after bringing down Mael De Gevigney in the area and Kane stepped up to convert the resulting spot-kick for the Tykes.

Both sides had plenty of chances, but the heroics of Shrewsbury goalkeeper Marko Marosi ensured Barnsley left the Croud Meadow with only a share of the spoils.

Barnsley boss Collins said: “On Saturday, we saw a good goalkeeping performance at Leyton Orient and tonight – Shrewsbury keeper Marko Marosi – managed to up it.

“We should have got more than one goal if our finishing was a little better, but credit to the keeper, he was outstanding. Two or three of the best saves I have seen this season.

“The two negatives is the early goal again. We have got to nip that in the bud. It has been a trend from the start of the season.

“We have had periods when we have not done it and we have been very successful, but it gives us a mountain to climb.

“Then, of course, our finishing at times could have been better, but we are coming away with a fantastic performance.

“We should have scored goals. All-in-all, there is more to be positive about, but the frustration is the performance should have earned three points.”

Shrewsbury boss Paul Hurst said: “I thought we looked like we were running on empty in quite a few areas.

“I would like us to be fitter generally. I would like us to have some options that we perhaps haven’t got.

“Credit to the lads that absolutely gave everything. We need that sort of commitment and effort, not just against Barnsley or Derby but against anyone we face.

“We felt there were certain parts of the game where we could hurt Barnsley and maybe the goal was a slight example of that.

“It was a great start and that hopefully give the lads confidence and it gets the crowd involved, who were great all night.

“I feel for Marko. He deserved a clean sheet tonight, there is no doubt about it.

“More often then not, playing against a top team you are going to need your keeper to make some big saves at big moments and he certainly did that.”