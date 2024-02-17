Late own goal sees 10-man Accrington share points with Colchester

Ten-man Accrington Stanley struck late on to snatch a 1-1 draw at Colchester.

The U’s went close to breaking the deadlock in the 12th minute when Riley Harbottle’s 25-yard effort was tipped over the bar by Accrington goalkeeper Radek Vitek.

And the hosts threatened again two minutes later through John Akinde, whose downward header from Alistair Smith’s looped ball into the box dropped inches wide.

Tom Hopper’s header then flew over from close range before Colchester finally made the breakthrough in the 40th minute when Noah Chilvers drilled a fine 25-yard low strike into the net after Harbottle had initially brought the ball forward into his path.

Accrington were reduced to 10 men less than a minute into the second half, with Brad Hills sent off for lashing out at Hopper near the halfway line.

However, the visitors recovered from the blow and substitute Leslie Adekoya curled a shot just wide before the visitors equalised in the 80th minute, when Harbottle could only divert Kelvin Mellor’s cross into his own net as the spoils were shared.