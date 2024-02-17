Doncaster boost survival hopes by thrashing relegation rivals Grimsby

Doncaster moved further away from danger in Sky Bet League Two with a resounding 5-1 win over relegation-threatened Grimsby at Blundell Park.

Goals from Luke Molyneux and Joe Ironside put Doncaster in control before an own goal from Niall Maher and strikes from Matthew Craig and Kyle Hurst rubber-stamped victory.

Grimsby captain Danny Rose was on target from the penalty spot.

Doncaster enjoyed a perfect start and found themselves 2-0 up with eight minutes on the clock when Molyneux curled into the top corner before Ironside pounced inside the Grimsby area after being picked out by Hakeeb Adelakun.

Grimsby were handed a lifeline in the 19th minute when Molyneux fouled Charles Vernam and Rose sent the resulting penalty kick straight down the middle.

Doncaster restored their two-goal cushion in the 51st minute as Maher turned into his own net from a Jamie Sterry cross, while Craig added gloss to the scoreline with a tidy left-footed finish in the 72nd minute.

And there was still time for Kyle to mark his cameo with a fifth goal.