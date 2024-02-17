Bryant Bilongo scores on debut as Ebbsfleet beat Eastleigh

Bryant Bilongo scored on his debut for Ebbsfleet as they beat Eastleigh 3-0 to boost their National League survival chances.

Defender Bilongo, signed on loan from Middlesbrough earlier this month, headed home Ebbsfleet’s opener from a corner early in the second half.

Bilongo then set up Ebbsfleet’s second in the 53rd minute, bursting into the box and laying on a pass for Rakish Bingham, who duly converted.

Ebbsfleet wrapped up the points just after the hour-mark when Luke O’Neill’s header following a corner flew in off a post.

Victory lifted Ebbsfleet up two places from second bottom, but they remain in the relegation zone on goal difference, while Eastleigh’s winless league run was extended to nine matches.