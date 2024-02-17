Bryant Bilongo scores on debut as Ebbsfleet beat Eastleigh By Press Association February 17 2024, 5:20 pm February 17 2024, 5:20 pm Share Bryant Bilongo scores on debut as Ebbsfleet beat Eastleigh Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/sport/6377691/bryant-bilongo-scores-on-debut-as-ebbsfleet-beat-eastleigh/ Copy Link Former Hamilton forward Rakish Bingham was on target for Ebbsfleet (Jeff Holmes/PA) Bryant Bilongo scored on his debut for Ebbsfleet as they beat Eastleigh 3-0 to boost their National League survival chances. Defender Bilongo, signed on loan from Middlesbrough earlier this month, headed home Ebbsfleet’s opener from a corner early in the second half. Bilongo then set up Ebbsfleet’s second in the 53rd minute, bursting into the box and laying on a pass for Rakish Bingham, who duly converted. Ebbsfleet wrapped up the points just after the hour-mark when Luke O’Neill’s header following a corner flew in off a post. Victory lifted Ebbsfleet up two places from second bottom, but they remain in the relegation zone on goal difference, while Eastleigh’s winless league run was extended to nine matches.