Burton produce second-half comeback to beat Leyton Orient

By Press Association
Aristote Nsiala struck late on (Isaac Parkin/PA)
Burton moved six points clear of the League One relegation zone after stealing a 2-1 win at Leyton Orient.

After George Moncur gave Orient a first-half lead, Mason Bennett and Aristote Nsiala struck in the space of four second-half minutes.

The first half had proved an uneventful period with the home side, despite enjoying 83 per cent possession, struggling to break down Albion’s five-man backline.

The stalemate was broken after 43 minutes when Shaq Forde moved into the box before being brought down by Tolaji Bola and Moncur stepped forward to coolly convert the spot-kick.

Burton had been outplayed in the first half but they were galvanised when Omar Beckles gave the ball away in the 72nd minute and Mark Helm picked out Bennett for the equaliser.

Four minutes later, O’s keeper Sol Brynn hesitated when he came to meet a Joe Powell set-piece and Nsiala stabbed the ball home from six yards to put the visitors in front.