Rival play-off hopefuls AFC Wimbledon and Morecambe share points at Plough Lane

AFC Wimbledon missed the opportunity to climb into the League Two play-off spots after being pegged back by fellow top-seven hopefuls Morecambe in a 1-1 draw at Plough Lane.

After a turgid opening, the game sprung into life in a frantic second period which saw Omar Bugiel’s opener for the home side cancelled out by Chris Stokes.

Wimbledon dominated the first half but the best opportunity fell to marauding Morecambe defender David Tutonda, who found himself free at the far post but blazed Joel Senior’s low cross over the bar.

The Dons came out firing in the second half and their pressure told in the 50th minute when Bugiel fired home from close range after Josh Kelly flicked on Ronan Curtis’ cross.

Bugiel soon spurned a golden chance to double the lead and was left to rue the missed opportunity when Stokes poked home the visitors’ equaliser in the 74th minute to steal a point.

Both sides remain a point outside the play-off places, with Wimbledon in eighth and Morecambe 10th.