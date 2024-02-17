Aldershot into play-off places with win over fellow hopefuls Altrincham

Aldershot bounced back from their midweek mauling with an impressive 2-0 victory over rival play-off hopefuls Altrincham at the EBB Stadium.

The Shots were thrashed 5-0 at home by Fylde on Tuesday – their first defeat in five games – but goals from Tyler Frost and Lorent Tolaj saw them down Altrincham.

Both goals came right at the end of an evenly-matched first period, with Frost breaking the deadlock with a thunderous left-footed strike into the top corner after latching onto a half-cleared cross.

Tommy Widdrington’s men then doubled their lead three minutes into first-half stoppage time following a rapid counter-attack.

Jack Barham’s low shot was pushed out by visiting keeper Matt Gould and Shots’ top scorer Tolaj pounced to rifle in his 15th league goal of the season.

There was no way back for Phil Parkinson’s men after that as Aldershot, aided by their first clean sheet since December, held on for a victory that leaves them seventh, one point behind fifth-placed Altrincham.