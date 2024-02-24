Danny Rose on target as struggling Grimsby earn draw at Morecambe

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Danny Rose on target as struggling Grimsby earn draw at Morecambe

By Press Association
Danny Rose scored for Grimsby (Robbie Stephenson/PA)
Danny Rose scored for Grimsby (Robbie Stephenson/PA)

Strugglers Grimsby earned a battling point with a dogged display in a 1-1 draw with Morecambe at the Mazuma Stadium.

Danny Rose handed the Mariners the lead after just 80 seconds with Jordan Slew levelling eight minutes into the second period for Ged Brannan’s Sky Bet League Two play-off chasers.

Grimsby enjoyed the perfect start when they quickly worked an opening down the right and Harry Clifton crossed for the unmarked Rose to turn the ball past Archie Mair from close range.

Grimsby continued to look the sharper with Gavan Holohan seeing a shot well blocked by Farrend Rawson and Rose drilling an effort over from outside the box before the Shrimps began to settle.

Slew had a great chance but saw his effort from 12 yards out deflected inches wide for a corner and, with the half drawing to a close, Gwion Edwards produced the home side’s first shot on target with a right-footed effort that was well parried away by Harvey Cartwright.

The Shrimps finally pulled one back eight minutes into the second half through Slew after Cartwiright failed to deal with Edwards’s cross from the right and the striker was perfectly placed to bundle the ball home.

In the scramble for the winner Edwards saw his goalbound shot blocked by team-mate Slew, who went on to see a cross hit the bar before Grimsby missed a golden chance to take all three points when Holohan somehow managed to miss the target from two yards out in the fourth minute of added time.