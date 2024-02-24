Southend shoot down Aldershot with strong second-half show

Southend came from behind to deny 10-man Aldershot a third straight Vanarama National League win with a 4-1 triumph at Roots Hall.

In the 19th minute Lorent Tolaj saw his shot blocked but Josh Stokes was well placed to put away the loose ball and give the Shots the lead.

Aldershot lost a man in the 50th minute as Rollin Menayese fouled Danny Waldron on the edge of the area to deny him a goalscoring opportunity and earn a red card. From the resulting free-kick, Harry Cardwell pounced to notch on the rebound.

The game was soon flipped on its head as, six minutes after their equaliser, Southend went ahead through Ollie Kensdale’s close-range finish. During nine minutes of stoppage time, Jack Wood and Marcus Dackers killed off the contest with their goals.