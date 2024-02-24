Steve Morison ‘gutted’ as penalty miss sees Sutton drop points to Colchester

Sutton manager Steve Morison admitted he could not understand how his side had failed to beat Colchester following an entertaining 1-1 draw at the VBS Community Stadium.

Midfielder Cameron McGeehan fired the visitors into a welcome seventh-minute lead, but Charlie Lakin levelled for the home side just 11 minutes later with a cool finish.

Harry Smith then saw his 80th-minute penalty superbly saved by goalkeeper Owen Goodman, who made sure the visitors claimed a precious point on the road.

“I’m gutted to be standing here without the win,” said Morison.

“We’re desperate to get a win, the players are trying their hardest and leaving it all out there [on the pitch] for the football club.

“That’s all we can ask and I’m proud of what they put out there today. I’m just gutted we didn’t get the win.

“We had big enough chances and big enough moments in the game to win it, but I wish I had a different answer to why we didn’t.

“We had a clearance off the line and their keeper saved a penalty so, yeah, it’s just where we’re at the minute.

“We have to hold on to the fact that performances come first and hopefully the results will come.

“I wish I could put my finger on exactly why the ball isn’t going into the back of the net, but if you keep creating chances the old saying of ‘you need one to go in off your backside and it will start to run’, well hopefully that happens.

“The most frustrating thing is how poor the goal was we conceded. It was just so easy for them to score the goal. We’ve got to be better than that and we weren’t.

“But from that moment I thought we stuck to our task and we gave a good showing of ourselves. We had the big moments, but we just couldn’t quite get over the line.”

Colchester manager Danny Cowley admitted Sutton had proved tough opposition, saying: “I thought it was a really hard-fought game.

“Sutton United are a really awkward opponent, I’ve found them to be the most awkward team to play against since I joined the club.

“They played quickly with real purpose. They put balls into your box at every opportunity and really make you defend. You really have to stand up.

“The pitch is a challenge, but I think our goal showed that if you do connect passes you can have success and you can play some good football and score a good goal.

“They’ll be pleased with their goal of course, but from our point of view we’re disappointed.

“We always want to win, but you’ve got to respect your opponent. Sutton are a good side.”