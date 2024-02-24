Cardiff have rediscovered confidence after narrow win over Stoke – Erol Bulut

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Cardiff have rediscovered confidence after narrow win over Stoke – Erol Bulut

By Press Association
Erol Bulut’s Cardiff edged a win over struggling Stoke (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Erol Bulut believes Cardiff have rediscovered their confidence after grinding out a 2-1 Championship victory over Stoke.

Bulut’s men impressed in the first half at Cardiff City Stadium, with Kion Etete’s header in the fifth minute ending the Bluebirds’ four-game run without a goal at home.

Karlan Grant put the hosts 2-0 up in the 32nd minute – with what was his fifth goal of the season – before Bae Jun-ho tapped home four minutes before half-time to drag the Potters back into the contest.

But the visitors spurned numerous chances in the second half and fell into the relegation zone after suffering a sixth defeat in seven matches.

Victory was Cardiff’s first at home since beating Millwall in early December and ensured they claimed four points from the six on offer this week following a 0-0 draw with Blackburn Rovers on Tuesday night.

“When we had the last win at home, it was a long time ago,” said Bulut. “The confidence was not the best in the team because we lost games.

“I said after the last game (against Blackburn), ‘this is a game where we have to get our confidence back’. We got one point and this game was to continue to build on our confidence.

“It was a must today to get three points. I’m really satisfied with the performance of the team.

“Of course, you can add in parts of the game, better football, but in the situation we’re in right now, the first half was really good. We scored two goals, we got an early goal from a free-kick.

“We fought until the end to not concede a second goal.”

Stoke dropped to 22nd after losing for the third game running on the road.

Steven Schumacher was jeered by the away supporters after the game and the Stoke boss admitted he fully understood the frustrations of the Potters faithful.

“It’s understandable because we’ve lost another game of football,” he said. “I think they can see that the players have tried and gave 100 per cent.

“In two key areas of the game we haven’t been good enough. That’s been a recurring theme throughout the whole season – not just lately – and that’s why we’re in the position that we’re in.

“So we get it, all we ask is, we all need to stick together because we’re going to need their support for the next 12 games.”

And on the defeat to Cardiff, Schumacher said: “It’s similar to what I’ve said numerous times since I’ve been here.

“A team that’s been in control of the game, created more chances than the opposition, had more corners and more attempts at goal, but we’ve lost it because we’ve been punished from two errors and haven’t been clinical in our finishing.”