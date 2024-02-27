Jayden Stockley’s late double snatches Fleetwood an unlikely point at Port Vale

Substitute Jayden Stockley scored two late goals as Fleetwood came from 2-0 down to snatch a 2-2 draw with fellow Sky Bet League One strugglers Port Vale.

Darren Moore looked on course to celebrate his first win as Vale manager as the Valiants looked comfortable with only two minutes remaining.

Instead, it is now four games without a win for Moore since he replaced Andy Crosby.

Stockley, who also scored in the Cod Army’s 3-0 success over Vale earlier this month, pulled a goal back in the 88th minute.

And two minutes into stoppage time he headed in Phoenix Patterson’s corner to earn the visitors the unlikeliest of points.

Moore has now presided over three defeats and a draw, but first-half goals from Jensen Weir and Ethan Chislett suggested it might be fourth time lucky.

Brighton loanee Weir opened his account with an 18th-minute strike from teenager Baylee Dipepa’s assist.

Fleetwood were second best as Chislett won a contentious 42nd-minute penalty which he converted for his ninth goal of the campaign.

The visitors bossed the second half, however, and super-sub Stockley came to their rescue.