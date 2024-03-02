Dorking stun leaders Chesterfield to boost survival hopes

Alfie Rutherford scored twice as relegation-threatened Dorking boosted their Vanarama National League survival hopes by stunning runaway leaders Chesterfield with a thumping 4-1 win at Meadowbank.

Daniel Pybus bobbled home from just inside the 18-yard box to give Wanderers a ninth-minute lead before Rutherford’s angled drive into the bottom left corner doubled the advantage.

Ash Palmer halved the deficit in first-half added time by heading in Liam Mandeville’s cross but Tom Blair capitalised on an error from Spireites captain Jamie Grimes to restore the Surrey side’s two-goal lead within three minutes of the restart.

Rutherford sealed a resounding success in the 66th minute, racing clear from inside his own half following a mistake by Jeff King to slot between the legs of Chesterfield goalkeeper Harry Tyrer.