Rock-bottom Oxford City beaten again as Aldershot boost play-off push By Press Association March 2 2024, 5:30 pm March 2 2024, 5:30 pm Oxford City lost at home to Aldershot to remain rooted to the foot of the Vanarama National League. (Michael Regan/PA) Oxford City remain cut adrift at the bottom of the Vanarama National League after losing at home to play-off hopefuls Aldershot. The Hoops are 10 points behind second-bottom Woking and are rooted to the foot of the table, with a 2-1 defeat extending their winless run to seven matches. Lorent Tolaj put the visitors in front but Lewis Coyle levelled for Oxford before the half-hour. Aldershot, though, would secure the three points as Josh Stokes' first-half effort proved enough for victory.