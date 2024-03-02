Rock-bottom Oxford City beaten again as Aldershot boost play-off push

Oxford City remain cut adrift at the bottom of the Vanarama National League after losing at home to play-off hopefuls Aldershot.

The Hoops are 10 points behind second-bottom Woking and are rooted to the foot of the table, with a 2-1 defeat extending their winless run to seven matches.

Lorent Tolaj put the visitors in front but Lewis Coyle levelled for Oxford before the half-hour.

Aldershot, though, would secure the three points as Josh Stokes’ first-half effort proved enough for victory.