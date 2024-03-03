James Tavernier insists Rangers cannot dwell on Motherwell defeat

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

James Tavernier insists Rangers cannot dwell on Motherwell defeat

By Press Association
Rangers need to look forward after Motherwell defeat says captain James Tavernier (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Rangers need to look forward after Motherwell defeat says captain James Tavernier (Andrew Milligan/PA)

James Tavernier insists Rangers cannot afford to linger on Saturday’s 2-1 defeat to Motherwell as attention turns to the Europa League this week.

The Gers skipper scored his 21st goal of the season with a penalty to level a first-half opener by Theo Bair at Ibrox but Well defender Dan Casey headed in a winner in the 74th minute to give the impressive visitors their first cinch Premiership win at Ibrox since 1997.

It was the Light Blues’ first defeat of the year but they were given a title race reprieve when Celtic’s 2-0 defeat against Hearts at Tynecastle on Sunday kept the Hoops trailing their Old Firm rivals by two points at the top of the table.

Rangers will park league concerns to prepare for the first-leg of their Europa League last-16 tie against Benfica in Lisbon on Thursday night and Tavernier believes they have to move on from the weekend wobble.

The full-back told RangersTV: “We can’t dwell on it too long.  We’ve got a really important Europa League game in midweek.

“We can’t dwell on it. We will analyse it and then move on.

“Disappointed but plenty of games to play. We’ve been in a good place before this so we just need to get back to that.

“Looking at our defending and how we started the game we were not really on the front foot, we let them get into the game with a goal and we made it an uphill battle.

“But we still asked questions and we obviously tried to fight until the end but just disappointed that we conceded two goals and didn’t get the three points.

“But there’s nine games to play and we’ll just we’ll fight all the way to the end.”

Motherwell manager Stuart Kettlewell told the club’s official website how proud he was of his players’ application before leaving with a landmark result.

He said: “I believe I am a really humble person but I put great demands on my players.

“I thanked them for their efforts, I thanked them for how they performed because you sometimes take that as a given. They give me everything every single day.

“They are probably the most honest group of players I have ever worked with and every mistake they make is an honest mistake.

“Sometimes that brings frustration for the supporters, myself, the staff but I think you have to tip your cap to them.”